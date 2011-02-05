Hortonworks, Inc. announced Hortonworks Data Steward Studio (DSS)

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Hortonworks, Inc. announced Hortonworks Data Steward Studio (DSS), a new service that gives enterprises consistent security and governance for data assets across big data repositories. With DSS, businesses will be more able to identify and evaluate trust levels of their data, collaborate securely, and democratise data across the enterprise with confidence. This, in turn, allows businesses to derive better insights from more of the data living in all of their data lakes, whether they are located in on-premises data centres or in the cloud. DSS is the second service to be available as part of the Hortonworks DataPlane Service, an enterprise-grade platform for global data management.

According to Forrester, “Increasing data volume is creating new challenges in integration, security, curation, administration, and governance. Business users want real-time trusted data to make accurate business decisions, while technology management wants to simplify administration and lower costs.” And when enterprises’ data assets are stored in multiple clusters both in on-premises data centres and in the cloud, repositories may contain different slices of data making it difficult to trust and analyse effectively. Too much time is spent identifying, cleaning and integrating the data instead of analysing it to add value for business users. Additionally, with the arrival of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a comprehensive view of data lineage has never been more important.

DSS helps solve these challenges by providing information stewards, data scientists, business analysts and data engineers with robust capabilities to find, curate, collaborate, secure and report on data and its context through an intuitive user experience. Customers can now get a comprehensive view of their data across data lakes that aggregates critical data assets, reducing the time it takes to understand key data aspects while reducing risk. With DSS, business users including analysts and data scientists have more freedom to confidently invest time in uncovering valuable business insights instead of cleansing data and worrying about the data’s integrity. DSS gives customers the following benefits:

● Organise and curate data globally based on a variety of criteria, including business classifications, purpose, protections needed and more.

● Discover, catalog and search personal or sensitive data so that it can be classified and searched by business analysts and data scientists.

● Simplify management and administration via asset collections grouped by characteristics such as data origin, value, protection level, sensitivity or functional use.

● Analyse data lineage and impact to help data professionals comply with GDPR.

● Secure data and metadata for a clear understanding of enterprise-wide authorisation landscape and a single view of security policies, data protection status and any anonymisation rules that have been defined.

DSS is delivered as a service and leverages open source technologies, such as Apache Atlas and Apache Ranger, to share and extend the value of a modern data architecture in heterogeneous environments.

Data Lifecycle Manager Updates

To further enhance its vision for global data management, Hortonworks is also introducing updates to Data Lifecycle Manager (DLM) which delivers on the promise of hybrid cloud replication. The new version of DLM allows data to be encapsulated and copied seamlessly across the physical private storage and public cloud environments for full data mobility to enable the right workloads in the right environment for the right use case.

A technical preview of DSS is available now. The generally available version of DSS and the next version of DLM are slated for Q2 2018.