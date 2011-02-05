LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Launches IRD-100™

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

LookingGlass™ Cyber Solutions has announced the general availability of the LookingGlass IRD-100 (Intelligence Response and Deception) security appliance. The IRD-100 is purposefully-built and optimized to change the digital battlefield by actively disrupting adversary activities and forcing them to overcome a deeper level of visibility and control.

This fully programmable, custom stealth hardware is invisible to adversaries’ view of corporate and government networks. Designed to run in-line with low latency, the appliance creates a new point of control by using real-time traffic analysis. Performing these actions invisibly at line speeds across enterprise networks is made possible by the IRD-100’s unique Titan IC components, including a high-performance processing engine.

Inside the IRD-100, a Deep Packet Processing Module (DPPM) installed on a fully programmable blade with the Titan IC high-performance RegEx processing engine delivers rapid responses to changing network and security challenges. Real-time, deep packet inspection of network traffic occurs at line speed for layers 2 through 7, allowing fully-automated security mitigation against identified threats. A convenient internal server gives IRD-100 users flexible local and centralized management functions, without the hassle of setting up additional, dedicated equipment.

Businesses and government agencies have the option of configuring the IRD-100 to implement customized, automated defense actions to rapidly prevent malicious intrusions and system compromises, such as masking attackers’ view of vulnerable applications and data, or manipulating traffic to deny malicious programs the connectivity and access they need to function.