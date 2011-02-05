Hiscox recruits Gareth Bateman to its Security Incident Response team

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Specialist insurer Hiscox has appointed Gareth Bateman as Development Director – Security Incident Response (SIR) within its Special Risks division, with a brief to lead the development and operation of Hiscox’s SIR product which launched a year ago. Lottie Catto has also joined the team as Strategic Development Manager to further support the growth of SIR.

Gareth is a highly experienced crisis management professional. He served 10 years in the British Army in counter-terrorism and bomb disposal roles, completing tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Since 2012 he has been involved in the special risks and crisis management sectors, first at Willis, where he was a Divisional Director and most recently at Deloitte. He has worked with some of the biggest and most high-profile organisations in the world on complex crisis issues including kidnap for ransom, political violence and personnel evacuations. At Hiscox he will report to Charlie Hanbury – Head of Strategic Growth and Development at Hiscox Special Risks.

Lottie Catto has spent seven years working in the security sector, most recently at GardaWorld (formerly Aegis Response) where she managed and supported on kidnap, piracy and threat extortion cases worldwide. Previously she worked for Aegis Advisory specialising in maritime security. Her work includes presentations on crisis management to the Overseas Advisory Security Council (OSAC) in New York and the US Embassy in London, the Joint War Committee at Lloyd’s, audiences in Washington DC, Munich, Lagos and Beirut. Lottie sits on the Executive Committee for OSAC in London and is a member of the Women’s Security Society.