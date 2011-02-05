Help AG Strengthens Abilities in AI-Powered Cyber Security Through Partnership with Vectra

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Recognizing that AI is now imperative to defending against, detecting, and responding to cyber-attacks, over a quarter (27%) of organizations already have plans to invest in cybersecurity capabilities that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)[1]. In a move that strengthens its capabilities in leveraging AI and ML for cybersecurity, Help AG today announced a partnership with Vectra, the leader in AI-powered Network Detection and Response (NDR). The agreement enables the security services and solutions provider to offer Middle East enterprises Vectra’s Cognito AI powered NDR platform, enabling them to detect, investigate and respond to cyber-attacks in real time.

The Cognito platform provides pan-enterprise visibility, regardless of IT architecture choices and augments human expertise and capacity to address today’s cybersecurity challenges by applying AI to provide rich context and coordinate incident response with existing security systems, reducing the security operations workload by up to 36X.

Over the last year, Help AG has worked closely with industry-leading security vendors in a concerted effort to deliver the most effective applications of AI in cyber security.

In addition, the security services and solutions provider will also leverage Cognito within its own Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) to provide 24/7 advanced threat detection and response services. These services enable customers to identify and mitigate threats in real-time by entrusting this critical security function to Help AG’s expertly qualified team of Managed Security Services (MSS) professionals.