HID Global Announces New Identity & Access Management Platform in the Cloud

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

HID Global® announced the availability of the new HID Authentication Service, which is part of its cloud identity platform, designed to deliver a suite of trusted identity solutions. These services make it easy to manage and use identities through a secure cloud delivery model. This multi-tenant cloud authentication service offers large scale, simplified on-boarding of users and frictionless authentication for identity and access management (IAM) customers spanning a variety of industries.

Regulations, such as GDPR, PSD2, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and HIPAA, are causing organizations to struggle to provide the necessary security, convenience and compliance for user access. Some organizations deploy a patchwork of identity solutions – on-premise, cloud or hybrid – from different vendors that do not work well together or do not provide the necessary authentication services to meet their legal and regulatory compliance needs. The consequences of such defective patchwork of identity solutions are complex, increase IT overhead, cause organizational confusion and lead to solutions that do not scale or comply with legal and regulatory requirements. The HID Authentication Service removes this complexity and the related challenges of providing multifactor authentication to a growing and diverse population of users. While other identity vendors offer single-purpose authentication solutions that may solve one problem, HID’s new IAM cloud solution will continue to build in new services that allow organizations to leverage their existing technology to accomplish new identity goals. It also provides centralized audit logs to simplify compliance capabilities and reduce the burden of audits.

Users gain the benefits of the flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness of a cloud-based services IAM platform. In financial services, for example, access to high-value transactions can be protected by integrating API calls to the HID Authentication Service from third-party software, such as the Temenos T24 core banking platform. In healthcare, a partner can build patient access to healthcare portals to support HIPAA compliance.

To make this happen, HID is making APIs available to developers, partners and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to offer scalable, built-in authentication services. As a trusted partner,

HID will provide toolkits to system integrators and IT programmers to support the rollout. At the same time, HID will continue to sell and support its award-winning on-premise IAM solutions.

HID’s new cloud solution is purpose-built for IT teams to manage identities in mixed environments. With sophisticated attacks on the rise, the HID Authentication Service is an ideal platform for handling a large-scale rollout, testing, provisioning and delivery of authentication services to protect networks and applications.

HID Global has one of the broadest portfolios of identity and access management products and services, ranging across multi-factor authentication, intelligence-driven risk-based authentication, physical identity and access management, credential management, digital signing and digital encryption. Users can also take advantage of the industry’s widest range of end-point authenticators, including mobile devices, smart cards and tokens, among others.