Versa Networks Partners with Nuvias to Offer Secure Cloud IP Software Solutions across Europe

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Versa Networks has chosen EMEA VAD Nuvias to bring its software-defined branch and software-defined security solution for wide-area networks (WANs) across EMEA.

Versa’s SD-WAN solution enables enterprises to better manage their WAN costs while simplifying operations, enhancing network resiliency and improving application performance. Versa’s solution integrates routing, SD-WAN and critical security functions like next-generation firewall and unified threat management (UTM) that consolidate multiple appliances into a single platform. Versa’s solution also combines full multi-tenancy, multiple deployment options, zero-touch provisioning and multi-cloud extensibility to enable solution providers to create high value WAN-transformation NFV-based managed service offerings.

The Nuvias partnership will deliver Versa’s easy-to-use SD-WAN and software-defined security management tools that mitigate security vulnerabilities, improve application behaviour, enhance network performance and extend bandwidth utility.

Versa’s Secure Cloud IP Platform will be available through Nuvias’ elite team of professional partners. The channel will also have the opportunity to offer Versa Titan, a cloud-managed service, incorporating all the core functions of Versa’s fully integrated, cloud native, contextually-aware software stack upon its availability in Europe.

Versa Titan is a cloud-managed SD-WAN branch and security solution that simplifies the complexity associated with wide-area network transformation, enterprise IT and managed services will be simplified. Cloud-based SD-WAN and security services are managed and activated with a web browser and mobile-app. Advanced IT service automation for the enterprise WAN-edge infrastructure is integrated with in-depth customer support.

Versa Titan makes it easier for managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver secure SD-WAN and for enterprises to buy, design, deploy and operate WAN infrastructure, accelerating their digital transformation strategies and improving business performance. Versa Titan delivers easy-to-use SD-WAN and software-defined security management tools that enhance visibility into security vulnerabilities, application behavior, network performance and bandwidth utilization. Versa Titan also brings to market the Versa Cloud Services Gateway (CSG), a Versa-branded appliance series that combines innovative hardware for high-performing advanced SD-WAN and security capabilities. Versa CSG runs Versa’s FlexVNF software stack as a branch office endpoint appliance with integrated enterprise-class LTE, Wi-Fi and PoE to further simplify and improve the customer experience as organisations transition to multi-cloud and hybrid-WAN infrastructures.

Later this year Nuvias will host and manage the Versa Titan roll out to its VAR and SI partner base across Europe. Launched in the US this month, Versa Titan is an intelligence-sensitive operation in which the choice of enabler is critical, which is why Versa has appointed value-added distributor Nuvias.