HAProxy Technologies is announcing the release of HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

HAProxy Technologies is announcing the release of HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1. HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 is built on top of the monumental stable release of HAProxy 1.8 with additional enhancements that help enterprises manage and secure modern application environments across the full spectrum of today’s threats.

HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 contains a number of powerful improvements in performance and application acceleration such as support for HTTP/2, Multithreading, and Small Object Caching. There are also significant improvements in dynamic capabilities for cloud and microservices environments including Hitless Reloads, DNS for Service Discovery, Server Templates, and improved Runtime API functionality.

HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 ships with an enterprise suite which contains administration and security-focused add-ons that have the same level of high performance that users expect from HAProxy. The latest additions include a new Web Application Firewall, Stick Table Aggregator with real time, cluster-wide tracking for improved DDoS attack and bot protection, direct integration with Google reCAPTCHA, Single Sign On (SSO) support, and significant improvements to the Real Time Dashboard.

HAProxy 1.8 and HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 Key Enhancements:

• HTTP/2 Support - Support for clients to communicate with the load balancer via the HTTP/2 protocol.

• Multithreading - Splits processing across multiple threads while sharing the same memory space.

• HTTP Small Object Caching - Caches small objects in memory.

• Hitless Reloads - Reloads of HAProxy do not lose any connections for upgrades or changes to the configuration.

• DNS for Service Discovery - Dynamically scales the number of backend servers by querying the service registry over DNS. Maintains the IP address, port, and weight of the servers within HAProxy.

• Server Templates - Enables the provisioning of multiple backend servers with a single server line to be filled in during runtime.

• Improved Runtime API - Gives the ability to pull statistics and information from HAProxy or to dynamically configure it during runtime. Exclusive HAProxy Enterprise Edition 1.8r1 Key Enhancements:

• WAF Module - A high-performance Web Application Firewall which supports both whitelist based and blacklist based rulesets, ensuring a very high level of protection for even the most insecure web applications.

• Stick Table Aggregator - Combines values from stick tables across multiple processes or servers which allows for real time cluster-wide tracking of any characteristic of a request.

• reCAPTCHA Module - Enables presenting anomalous clients with Google reCAPTCHA v2 challenges which can protect websites from bots and other types of automated threats while letting real users pass through with ease.

• SSO Module - Enables the implementation of SSO (Single Sign On) on a Microsoft Active Directory domain.

• Real Time Dashboard - Provides management capabilities and an aggregated view of service activity and status which updates and graphs in real time, with visual alerting when values reach defined thresholds.