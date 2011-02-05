Clearlake Capital-Backed Perforce Adds Enterprise-Grade Source Code Analysis to its Portfolio With Acquisition of PRQA

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Perforce Software (“Perforce”), a global provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility and scale during all phases of the technology development lifecycle, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), announced the acquisition of UK-based Programming Research Ltd. (“PRQA”), a provider of sophisticated, enterprise-grade static code analysis. The acquisition expands the Perforce portfolio of solutions by adding PRQA’s family of Static Code Analyzers that assess software reliability, security and compliance while reducing development time.

Growth through acquisition is an integral part of Perforce’s business strategy to develop a comprehensive portfolio of leading enterprise scale software solutions for technology developers and development operations (“DevOps”) teams. The acquisition of PRQA represents Perforce’s fourth successful acquisition in the past two years, and its first under Clearlake’s new ownership, which was announced in early January 2018.

PRQA solutions are widely adopted by organizations whose products need to perform securely and reliably in mission critical and safety critical environments, such as automotive, aerospace, medical and other demanding industries. Customers realize faster time-to-market due to the technology’s scale and accuracy in automated inspection of source code for high risk code and non-conformance to standards.