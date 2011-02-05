Riverbed Announces Andy Elder as New Chief Sales Officer

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed Technology announced the appointment of Andy Elder to Chief Sales Officer, succeeding Paul Mountford, who was recently named Riverbed’s new CEO. Elder joined Riverbed in March 2017 as SVP EMEA Sales and during the last year he transformed the EMEA organization providing strong leadership and achieving significant growth in the region as Riverbed continued its evolution into a multi-product platform company that delivers a modern IT architecture for today’s digital enterprise. Today, Riverbed has a total addressable market surpassing $30 billion and more than 30,000 customers.

Elder joined Riverbed from Intel Security, where he spent two years as the President of EMEA, responsible for go-to-market and operations for 100 countries, and led Intel Security to growth in EMEA. Elder has also lead global sales teams in several other technology companies including Intellectual Ventures, Rovi, and Cisco. At Cisco, he spent 13 years in many roles, including Vice President of Global Sales for the Sports and Entertainment division.

Elder is originally from the UK and has lived in the Middle East, the Netherlands, Seattle, and California. Elder will assume the position of CSO immediately will be relocating to Riverbed corporate headquarters in San Francisco. Riverbed has already begun the search for a new EMEA sales leader.

Riverbed has been executing on a multi-year strategy to lead in the area of digital performance, which includes several strategic acquisitions, organic development of digital performance and cloud-based features and functionality, and integration across multiple solutions. Riverbed’s Digital Performance Platform brings together a powerful combination of Digital Experience, Cloud Networking and Cloud Edge solutions, which provides a modern IT architecture for the digital enterprise, delivering new levels of operational agility and dramatically accelerating business performance and outcomes. Today, Riverbed serves more than 30,000 customers including all of the Forbes Global 100 companies, and Riverbed has a total addressable market surpassing $30 billion.