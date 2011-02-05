Guy Koster joins SIOS as EMEA Sales & Business Development Director

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

SIOS Technology Corp., the industry pioneer in providing IT resilience through intelligent application availability, today announced the appointment of Guy Koster as EMEA Sales & Business Development Director.

A strong advocate for indirect sales strategies, Koster’s most recent role was as a senior director Westcon-Comstor, a global channel distributor of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions and services, where he led corporate relationships with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. Prior to that, he led the Cloud and Unified Communications sales divisions for EMEA. Under his tenure, Westcon-Comstor won over 25 channel and vendor awards.

He has enjoyed more than 30 years of success in building and leading high performance cross-functional teams in the ICT industry, in both start-up and mature organisations. He has spent more than 20 years in international roles, including senior sales leadership, strategic alliances, go-to-market and strategy development, channel management, program management and product marketing/management roles.

Guy Koster is the latest industry veteran to join SIOS’s senior management team, following the additions of executives Jim Caro (SVP Sales), Frank Jablonski (VP Marketing), Michael Bilancieri (VP Product), Kevin Williams (SVP Engineering) and Cassius Rhue (VP Customer Experience).

SIOS solutions meet growing demand for high availability clustering software for critical applications like SQL Server, Oracle and SAP, operating in physical, virtual and cloud environments. SIOS’ new customer business for cloud deployments is growing in excess of 100% year-over-year.