Arcules Announces New Addition to Senior Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Arcules announced the addition of Nigel Waterton as Chief Revenue Officer. Waterton has led winning sales and operations teams for more than 22 years, building and managing large, high-growth technology organizations.

Waterton is a 10-year veteran of Aronson Security Group (ASG), where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development. During his tenure with ASG, Waterton led a cross-disciplinary team within the company as well as with ASG’s strategic partners to identify key areas of optimization and innovation needed to deliver value to clients. Over the course of his career, he has held a variety of senior-level sales and leadership roles with well-known brands, including Protection One and RFI Security.

Waterton is recognized as an industry leader, has been quoted in numerous print and online publications and has sat on multiple industry councils and advisory boards.