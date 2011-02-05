SureCloud Appoints Chris Haynes as Chief Financial Officer

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Chris will be responsible for setting and managing the firm’s financial strategy, ensuring that the company is structured optimally for growth, and leading the finance and administration functions of the business. He will ultimately be responsible for running SureCloud alongside the CEO and COO, ensuring that the company has the right structure and financing in place to support its ambitious growth plans.

Chris joins SureCloud from Ipex Capital, an early stage technology fund, where he has been CFO and a partner since 2006. His 25-year finance career has seen him take on CFO roles across a range of dynamic technology companies and at Ipex combined portfolio CFO roles as well as management of the venture capital fund. Chris has led multiple fund raising rounds and taken several businesses through to successful exits.