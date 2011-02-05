RCS MediaGroup Selects Pulse Secure to Strengthen Hybrid IT Secure Access at Leading Italian Publishing House

Advances remote access to web applications such as Microsoft Office 365 and network resources to help 3,000 staff enjoy a better work-life balance leveraging Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure, the leading provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, has announced the delivery of a successful project at one of Italy’s largest media organisations designed to help foster mobile workforce productivity while ensuring protected, compliant access to cloud and data centre applications.

RCS MediaGroup is one of the leading multimedia publishing groups, active mainly in Italy and Spain across all publishing fields, spanning from newspapers to magazines, from digital to books, from TV to new media, and to training. It is also one of the top players in the advertising market and in the organisation of iconic events and major sporting formats, such as the Giro d’Italia.

The RCS Group publishes the daily newspapers Corriere della Sera, La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Mundo, Marca and Expansion, as well as numerous magazines, the most popular including Oggi, Amica, Io Donna, 7, YO Dona and Telva. Like many other popular enterprises, being an integral part region’s culture and communications has made RCS Group a target for cyber threat actors.

“Protecting our systems against cyber-attack is a critical requirement as is ensuring our staff and journalists have easy, flexible and secure access to their work,” says Monica Venanzetti, Network Manager for RCS MediaGroup in Milan. “To meet this need, we maintain several security controls across our network, as well as regularly conduct cyber-security training. We deployed our first VPN solution in 2006 to enable secure access to our systems and it was time to progress our capabilities.”

RCS MediaGroup employs over 3,000 staff including 700 journalists and as Giandomenico Oldano, Director of IT operations for RCS MediaGroup, explains, “As a group, we have an ongoing strategy to help our staff embrace smart working. This is part of an initiative to improve the work-life balance of our employees and reduce their traveling time, which in a busy city like Milan can be very time consuming.”

As part of this work-life balance strategy, RCS MediaGroup has invested in more remote, mobile and cloud technologies and recently moved its staff onto Microsoft Office 365 to encourage this transition.

The upgrade process was straightforward, and the simplified management interface allows RCS MediaGroup to set up enterprise-wide policies that make it easy for its remote users to connect to its critical publishing systems. The solution also incorporates client checking technology that ensures that its users’ devices, both corporate and personally owned endpoints, are running the right system and security patches before they can attach to the corporate network.

Pulse Secure enables enterprises to centrally manage Zero Trust Secure Access to applications, resources and services that are delivered on-premise, in private cloud and public cloud environments. The Pulse Access Suite delivers protected connectivity, operational intelligence and threat response across mobile, network and multi-cloud environments in order to provide easy, compliant access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators.