Global Colocation Brand Datacenter.com Achieves Compliance With PCI DSS (Security) and ISAE (Services Outsourcing) Standards

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Datacenter.com, a global provider of on-demand colocation services that paid more than $500,000 for its domain name, with its first large-scale AMS1 colocation data center located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, has achieved 3rd party confirmed compliance with PCI DSS 3.2 and ISAE3402 standards. The certifications ensure that Datacenter.com has enterprise-grade controls in place to protect payment data while safeguarding the effectiveness of its internal control system (ICS) as a service organization and global provider of professional ICT outsourcing solutions.

The PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) certification would be an important accreditation for financials and ecommerce merchants collocated at Datacenter.com’s Amsterdam premises. The PCI DSS 3.2 standard provides a set of policies and procedures intended to ensure Datacenter.com customers that their card data and financial transactions within this colocation data center environment in Amsterdam are successfully being protected at all times.

ISAE3402 is the international acknowledged outsourcing standard for services organizations. It provides Datacenter.com customers with the assurance that their (sensitive) data is protected properly and adheres to stringent privacy guidelines. It also addresses risk management capabilities as well as anti-fraud measures taking into account the risks identified.

Data Lifecycle Management Compliance

As Datacenter.com’s management team is placing great emphasis on compliance and security efforts, one of their first hires was actually Mr. Albeda - who as a compliance, privacy and security expert is driving Datacenter.com’s robust compliance management strategy.

So for Datacenter.com, achieving the PCI DSS compliance certification means that the company now even has 3rd party accreditation for securely processing customers’ data carriers.

PCI DSS includes a set of security standards created in 2004 by Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. ISAE3402 was developed by the IAASB (International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board), prescribing Service Organization Control (SOC) reports, first being published in 2011. As Datacenter.com’s Security & Compliance Manager, Mr. Albeda is not only focused on maintaining these compliance accreditations. Other certifications already achieved or planned to obtain include ISO27001, ISO14001, ISO9001 and Uptime Institute.