GCA Expands Operations in Continental Europe with Līga Raita Rozentāle to Serve as GCA Director, EU

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) announced expansion of its operations into continental Europe and the hiring of Līga Raita Rozentāle, who is joining GCA as Director, European Union (EU). Ms. Rozentāle, who is based in Brussels, will help guide the growth of GCA throughout the European region and will serve as a liaison with the EU.

Rozentāle joins GCA at a time when the organisation is making tremendous strides in its mission to mitigate systemic cyber risk.

The successful Quad9 DNS security service, which protects users from accessing known malicious websites, has grown more than 35-fold since its launch in November 2017, now reaches more than 120 countries, and has blocked up to 360 million connections to malicious and compromised websites in the past six months. In addition, more than 22,000 organizations in 167 countries have used the GCA Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) Setup Guide to check their email domain’s phishing security and spoofing security. Nearly 5,000 organisations have deployed DMARC to protect their employees, partners and customers from being tricked by scammers trying to hijack their web domain to steal personal or financial information.

Prior to her position at GCA, Ms. Rozentāle served as Counsellor-Cybersecurity Policy at the Latvian Permanent Representation to the EU, where she was responsible for negotiations on legislative and nonlegislative cybersecurity issues and promoting Latvian national interests in cybersecurity and cyber defense at the EU, NATO and other international organisations. Ms. Rozentāle has extensive experience in security policy and international relations, including a fellowship at the United Nations. She has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois and a Master of Arts from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California.

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to eradicating cyber risk and improving our connected world. We achieve our mission by uniting global communities, implementing concrete solutions, and measuring the effect.