Dahua Technology Secures Strategic Partnership with Scanview Systems

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Denmark’s top parking and traffic solutions provider Scanview Systems, who has smoothly delivered the Copenhagen Airport and Billund Airport car parking projects upon close and successful cooperation with Dahua Technology. Mr. Michael Chen, Dahua VP, General Manager of Overseas Business, Mr. Zhang Xingming, Dahua VP, General Manager of R&D Center, and Mr. Dan Blirup, CEO of Scanview Systems attended the signing ceremony together, kicking off the significant moment for both companies.

Scanview Systems is a leading technical concept solution provider who features in unique products, consulting, design and installation. It delivers customized services for license plate video analysis, registration for parking and traffic systems, and various types of LED info boards. Its customers include municipalities, Copenhagen Airports, Billund Airport, and APCOA, ranging from government to private companies. Through the agreement, Scanview Systems will be involved in the early development and testing stages of specific Dahua new products, and both companies will keep a close position in technological communication. In the meantime, business co-operations are expected to be more frequent between the two sides, where Dahua will leverage Scanview system’s unique insights to finetune its product portfolio, and Scanview systems will also better utilize Dahua’s product solutions to expand its business in Nordic and EU markets.