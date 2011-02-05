Getac announces a partnership with pureLiFi to bring ruggedized LiFi devices to the market

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Getac has announced that it is working with the world’s leading LiFi technology provider pureLiFi to evaluate the technology for design into future wireless devices.

LiFi enables data transmission via light rather than radio waves at high-speeds through small adjustments in the intensity. The result is a high-speed Internet connection that is more secure, reliable, and able to deliver bandwidth far beyond the capabilities of conventional wireless communications such as Wi-Fi.

For military, automotive, and manufacturing customers, security, safety and reliability are paramount to their operations. Getac ensures that they utilize the latest technologies to provide customers with solutions to overcome challenges and safeguard and improve productivity. LiFi is more secure and virtually interference-free compared to other wireless solutions. By introducing LiFi technology, Getac customers can take advantage of the security and reliability of a wired network with the flexibility of a wireless solution.

Getac will continue to evaluate the technology with customers to understand the best use cases for their core industries, with a view of designing LiFi into future devices as part of the Getac portfolio. Soon customers of Getac will have access to technology that can unleash unprecedented data, bandwidth and security.