German Security and Investigation Industry Reaches €9.2 Billion Value in 2019

December 2019 by Experts

The global security and investigation industry continues to experience growth fuelled by increased awareness of safety concerns and consumers’ willingness to spend on solutions. With nearly 6,000 companies and 180,000 employees providing these types of services, Germany is one of the most significant European markets in this filed.

According to a Kryptoszene.de research based on data of Statista, the German security and investigation industry reached €9.2 billion in revenue in 2019 with an annual growth of 2.9% between 2018 and 2019.

Private Security Activities Generate More than 80 Percent of the Overall Industry Revenue

In 2011, the German security and investigation industry reached €5.3 billion value and continued expanding in the following years. The statistics demonstrate that industry revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9 percent between 2011 and 2018, to reach €9.2 billion value in 2019. Private security actions generated the most significant part of that amount, or €8.4 billion. Another lucrative source of profit on the German market is security systems service activities, which generated €500 million in revenue. Investigation activities brought €200 million in profit in 2019.

Investigation and Security Services Market Expected to Reach €9.8 billion by 2023 The German security and investigation industry is marked by a high growth dynamic, creating many opportunities for investors and innovative companies. The market includes various types of security-related facilities such as investigation and detective services, private security activities, guard and patrol systems, transportation and delivering money, receipts, or other valuable items while in transit and operation of electronic security alarm systems.

The statistics show that the increasing trend will continue in the following years, with the industry revenue expected to reach €9.8 billion by 2023.