Vectra integrates AI-driven network threat detection and response with Amazon Web Services VPC Ingress Routing

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Vectra announced that its award-winning cybersecurity platform integrates AI-driven attacker detections, threat hunting and incident investigations with Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Ingress Routing. The Vectra platform is now available in the AWS Marketplace.

The Vectra platform uses Amazon VPC Traffic Mirroring to monitor connections in AWS deployments to detect hidden threats without using agents. It is rapidly and efficiently deployed using AWS CloudFormation and Vectra insights are published as findings in AWS Security Hub. The performance and health of the deployment can be fully monitored through Amazon CloudWatch.

When enterprises scale the size and number of their VPC instances, increased visibility becomes a requirement that is complex to support. Amazon VPC Ingress Routing is a service that helps customers simplify the integration of network and security appliances within their network topology.

With Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, customers can define routing rules at the Internet Gateway (IGW) and Virtual Private Gateway (VGW) to redirect ingress traffic to third-party appliances, before it reaches the final destination. This makes it easier for customers to deploy production-grade applications with the networking and security services they require within their Amazon VPC.

The Vectra platform works natively in this architecture to detect hidden threats. The Vectra Stream Connector, which delivers security-enriched network metadata to SIEMs and data lakes for threat hunting and attack investigations, is available via a valid AWS Marketplace.

Vectra sensors, which passively monitor network traffic and extract critical metadata for analysis and threat detection, are also available via a valid AWS Marketplace login.

This builds on the momentum from earlier this year when Vectra announced that its AI platform features Amazon VPC Traffic Mirroring, enabling enterprises to natively run Vectra in AWS environments, as well as the achievement of AWS Advanced Technology Partner accreditation. A worldwide community of security teams now actively use Vectra to secure their cloud and hybrid environments with integrations through AWS CloudFormation, AWS Security Hub, and Amazon CloudWatch.

Vectra provides innovative AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to organizations around the world. The Vectra platform applies AI to detect, respond, hunt and investigate hidden cyberthreats that evade traditional security controls and spread inside cloud, data center and enterprise infrastructures. For more information, visit vectra.ai.