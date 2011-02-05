Infoblox Announces Acquisition of SnapRoute

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced the acquisition of SnapRoute, the creator of the industry’s first Cloud-Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS). SnapRoute’s talent and technology add significant depth to Infoblox’s suite of offerings and will help the company to radically simplify networking and deliver groundbreaking services more quickly and efficiently.

As business environments continue to evolve as part of digitalization efforts, they become more decentralized, and operate across multiple platforms and devices in a hybrid cloud architecture, technology and service providers will need a new platform/architecture to deliver and manage network and security services at scale. Infoblox’s BloxOneTM platform is built around cloud-native architectural principles, enabling the delivery of cloud-managed secure network services at scale. With SnapRoute’s cloud-native OS, Infoblox will now be able to accelerate the development and delivery of additional network services on its platform.

This July, Gartner released a report predicting that the WAN edge and network security markets will converge into a new market, built on the secure access service edge (SASE) model. The report also asserts that the ideal platform for SASE will be built around a cloud-native architecture and will support the delivery of edge services via a SaaS based deployment model.

With its BloxOneTM Threat Defense solution and recently released BloxOneTM DDI solution, Infoblox has already delivered DDI and security centric services built on the SASE architecture. SnapRoute’s technology, IP and exceptional talent will accelerate Infoblox’s ability to expand the suite of SASE services offered on this cloud-native architecture.