GRM Included in Analyst Firm’s “Now Tech: Content Platforms, Q3 2018” Report

September 2018 by Marc Jacob

GRM Information Management is proud to announce its inclusion in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Content Platforms, Q3 2018” report. The report offers enterprise architects insights into selecting a content platform provider based on the available capabilities and deployment models.

As one of the top research and advisory firms in the world, Forrester offers unique insights designed to help key decision-makers foster strategic growth. Their “Now Tech: Content Platforms, Q3 2018” report is no exception.

“We’re delighted to be included in Forrester’s ‘Now Tech: Content Platforms, Q3 2018’report,” says Avner Schneur, President and CEO of GRM. “Our robust, cloud-based platform is a flexible and easy to implement content services solution that delivers our clients a host of benefits, including industry-leading technologies like Actionable Analytics. This GRM function effectively transforms sophisticated data analysis into automated business decisions and actions.”

Vendors included in the report are separated into categories by size and functionality. GRM is included in the category for vendors with $5 million to $ 50 million in annual category revenue, and is recognized as both a transactional content services platform (CP-TCS) and a cloud content platform (CCP).

Forrester’s report explains the functionality and capabilities of each type of platform. For instance, according to Forrester, a significant strength of CCPs such as GRM’s is that they “iterate quickly (updates and fixes) thus avoiding the stagnation of older versions of on-premises systems.”