DocAuthority Named a Cool Vendor in Information Management

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

DocAuthority announces it has been included as one of five “Cool Vendors” in the September 2018 Cool Vendors in Information Innovation report* by Gartner.

Cool Vendors in Information Innovation identifies “up-and-coming providers of ‘data marketplaces’ that help data and analytics leaders monetize their own, and others’ information assets as well as other solutions that evaluate, categorise and align data, content and algorithms to business processes, risks and value.”

Gartner added that, “When information is catalogued, classified and prioritised, organisations can more quickly and confidently establish access rights, and other policies, and prepare for and demonstrate regulatory compliance to data management, especially the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulationand others related to PII).

“Also, information architects can improve the design of information flows, life cycles and storage platforms to improve the protection and reduce the chance of sensitive information leakages,” the Gartner report continues.

“We are thrilled to be named in this report by Gartner,” says Steve Abbott, CEO of DocAuthority. “Businesses cannot leverage, or secure, sensitive information that they cannot see, or that they don’t even know exists. There is a desperate need for technology that can discover and automatically, accurately and rapidly categorise business files and documents, for a business to meet the challenges contemporary businesses face. We believe our inclusion in this report underlines this business requirement and the overall importance of data identification.”