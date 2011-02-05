Search
Check Point recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Check Point(r) Software Technologies Ltd. announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (UTM)*. It is the seventh consecutive year that Check Point has been listed as a Leader for UTM.

Check Point’s Next Generation Firewall (Check Point Security Gateways continues to focus on enhancing threat prevention technologies, including anti-ransomware and CPU level emulation capabilities.

According to Gartner: " By 2023, 30% of small and midsize organizations selecting firewalls for new deployments will choose to select firewalls with mature endpoint correlation capabilities for better advanced threat prevention, up from less than 5% today."

* Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls), Rajpreet Kaur | Claudio Neiva, 20 September 2018.




