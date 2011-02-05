Check Point recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Check Point(r) Software Technologies Ltd. announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (UTM)*. It is the seventh consecutive year that Check Point has been listed as a Leader for UTM.