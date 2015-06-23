Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

MAGIC QUADRANT

Sophos Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant Reports for Endpoint and Network Security

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Sophos Placed in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management* (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) for Seventh Consecutive Year.

Sophos announced that it has once again been positioned in the “Leaders” quadrant of Gartner, Inc.’s September 18, 2018, "Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls).”

As one of only three vendors positioned as a leader, Sophos is positioned furthest for completeness of vision and ability to execute. Sophos has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in both the January 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms and the Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management.

Sophos’ portfolio of network protection includes the next-generation XG Firewall series and the SG UTM series.

* Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management Rajpreet Kaur, Claudio Neiva; Published: September 20, 2018.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 