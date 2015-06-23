Sophos Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant Reports for Endpoint and Network Security

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Sophos Placed in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management* (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) for Seventh Consecutive Year.

Sophos announced that it has once again been positioned in the “Leaders” quadrant of Gartner, Inc.’s September 18, 2018, "Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls).”

As one of only three vendors positioned as a leader, Sophos is positioned furthest for completeness of vision and ability to execute. Sophos has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in both the January 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms and the Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management.

Sophos’ portfolio of network protection includes the next-generation XG Firewall series and the SG UTM series.

* Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management Rajpreet Kaur, Claudio Neiva; Published: September 20, 2018.