GECI International announces a partnership with Israeli firm CyberX to meet cybersecurity challenges

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

GECI International is further strengthening its range of cybersecurity solutions after securing an alliance to drive its development with CyberX, an Israeli startup specialized in the Internet of Things (IoT).

Founded by critical infrastructure defense IT experts, CyberX is achieving growing success around its continuous industrial control systems (ICS) threat monitoring technology and risk mitigation platform.

Its innovative artificial intelligence solutions, with integrated automatic learning and modelling capabilities, make it possible to continuously analyze all the IP devices present on networks and supervise all their data exchanges, looking for threats or vulnerabilities.

Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, CyberX is the only ICS security solutions provider selected for the SINET16 Innovator Award, sponsored by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of Defense (DoD). This commercial partnership will build on the agreement signed with the Israeli company TripleCyber at the start of this year. It will enable GECI International to support the development of its cybersecurity operations, significantly expanding the scope of its expertise.

Thanks to these alliances, GECI International is now able to offer a unique range of services for office IT (IT) and industrial IT (OT), enabling it to meet industrial clients’ most critical demands linked to network and IT-OT application convergence in a digital transformation and industry 4.0 environment.

GECI International aims to position itself as a benchmark for cybersecurity, supporting SMEs, mid-size firms and major groups to combat cybercrime and ensure their data protection compliance, in line with GDPR or ePrivacy regulations. To build closer links with its partners locally, share critical functions with them and benefit from a talent-rich environment, GECI Advanced Technologies (Ltd), a fully-owned subsidiary of GECI International, is moving into new offices in Herzliya, Israel’s leading high-tech hub.