DigiCert Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert Inc. and the Sovrin Foundation, a private-sector international nonprofit, announced the addition of DigiCert as a Steward of the Sovrin Network. As a Steward, DigiCert will operate a validator node and contribute developer resources, helping to ensure the validity, accessibility and security of the distributed ledger at the heart of the foundation’s self-sovereign identity technology.

Self-sovereign identity refers to digital identity that is decentralized, secure, portable, private and completely trustworthy.

Timpson noted that DigiCert is also contributing developer resources to the open source Sovrin codebase, which is administered by Hyperledger as Project Indy. According to Timpson, DigiCert plans to lean on its extensive experience building large-scale PKI-based authentication systems to improve the security of the data written to the Sovrin ledger.

The Sovrin Network uses a purpose-built distributed ledger — technology frequently known as blockchain — to enable the secure exchange of cryptographically signed credentials. The diffuse trust model embodied in Sovrin Stewards ensures the network’s independence and protection from outside interference — further placing individuals in control of their identities and at the center of their digital interactions.

About the Sovrin Foundation

The international, nonprofit Sovrin Foundation is governed by a constitutional Trust Framework that ensures its independence from government or industry influence and codifies its dedication to providing self-sovereign digital identity for all. The Sovrin Network is operated by independent Stewards and uses the power of a hybrid distributed ledger as a fast, private and secure framework for providing every person, organization, and connected device a permanent identity with which to transact online and operate securely online in everyday life. Learn more about the Trust Framework underlying the Sovrin Network here.