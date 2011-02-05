Tufin Launches Service Delivery Partner Program

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Tufin® announced the launch of its Service Delivery Partner Program. The new program enables partners to be more services-ready, providing them with an additional revenue stream while at the same time offering customers a best-in-class user experience to successfully deploy, configure, and customise Tufin Orchestration Suite in their network environments.

At the program’s launch, Tufin welcomes inaugural partners AERAsec Network Services and Security, Exclusive Networks (UK), and G2 Deployment Advisors.

Service Delivery Partners (SDP) are Tufin-certified experts in Tufin Orchestration Suite and are trained and enabled in Security Policy Orchestration to help customers turn their Tufin visions into reality. They work closely with Tufin engineers to understand best practices in implementation and configuration of the Tufin Orchestration Suite.

Tufin offers two tiers for Service Delivery Partners:

1. Service Delivery partners deploy Tufin SecureTrack and SecureChange. They are Tufin-certified, and capable of configuring, troubleshooting, and maintaining Tufin Orchestration Suite in production environments.

2. Service Delivery Plus partners provide the Service Delivery capabilities, as well as the advanced ability to build and support Tufin Orchestration Suite customisations, including custom reports, third party API integrations, automatic import functionality, advanced Unified Security Policy configurations, and scripted conditions.

In addition to the Service Delivery Partner certification, participating organisations receive several benefits including:

• Professional Services business referral opportunities

• Membership in Tufin’s virtual delivery bench

• Access to Tufin best practices and tools

• Exclusive roadmap reviews and workshops

• Direct access to Level 2 support