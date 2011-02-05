Fujitsu Delivers Greater Threat Visibility and Enhanced Security Control with New Unified Endpoint Security Managed Service

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fujitsu launches a new Unified Endpoint Security (UES) Managed Service that provides complete visibility and enhanced security of endpoint devices. The service aims to detect and neutralise cyber threats before they cause data loss, unplanned downtime or loss of reputation.

Endpoint devices on the edge of a network are the easiest place for attackers to gain entry, creating the danger of multiple cybersecurity weak spots for companies with operations in more than one location. Fujitsu’s new managed service provides assurance of unified security across endpoints. In addition to saving time in managing and monitoring these devices, Fujitsu is taking complexity away from the customer and increasing visibility of threats by using the most effective tools to monitor, predict and detect threats, and to protect different endpoint devices across the business.

Fujitsu’s UES Managed Service combines Endpoint Protection (EPP), Next Generation Antivirus (NGAV) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities into one solution. This layered and strategic UES methodology combines the benefits of different endpoint protection solutions to form a disruption-free unified and automated approach to containing security threats.

Enterprises find endpoint security a challenge because of the number and variety of devices and operating systems. Without a unified approach, organisations leave themselves open to a higher risk succumbing to cybercrime, which the Centre for Strategic and International Studies estimated to be costing $600 billion annually – close to one percent of global GDP.

With most organisations still using disparate security tools for different endpoints, networks or sites, Fujitsu introduces an urgently-needed unified approach, giving employees greater flexibility in using their devices, including on unsecured private and public networks.

Pricing and availability:

The Fujitsu Unified Endpoint Security (UES) Managed Service is available immediately to customers in Europe, directly from Fujitsu. Pricing varies depending on country and configuration.