Netwrix presents Netwrix Auditor for Nutanix Files

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix to present Netwrix Auditor for Nutanix Files. The newly validated solution empowers organisations to identify and secure sensitive documents on Nutanix Files to minimise the risk of data breaches and non-compliance.

With Netwrix Auditor for Nutanix Files, organisations are able to:

• Reduce the risk of breaches – The solution enables data security professionals to sleep soundly knowing that they ensured that all sensitive data resides in dedicated safe locations. Customers can also reduce the time to detect and respond to user activity that threatens sensitive information, before it results in a breach that requires additional time and labor to remediate the consequences

• Get compliance proof for auditors - The solution enables organisations to achieve, maintain and prove compliance with less effort and expense, decreasing the time required to prepare for audits by up to 85%. Customers can answer ad-hoc questions from auditors in a few clicks, instead of spending hours combing through the audit trail

• Minimise business disruptions – The new application facilitates investigation and remediation of changes that might affect user productivity or disrupt business activity because of missing data or permissions on Nutanix Files. Helpdesk specialists can avoid stress by resolving these issues before you get flooded with endless tickets

Netwrix Auditor is an agentless data security platform that empowers organisations to accurately identify sensitive, regulated and mission-critical information and apply access controls consistently, regardless of where the information is stored. It enables them to minimise the risk of data breaches and ensure regulatory compliance by proactively reducing the exposure of sensitive data and promptly detecting policy violations and suspicious user behavior.

.NEXT is the only industry conference dedicated to the latest in datacenter and enterprise cloud technologies. This year, the conference is coming to Anaheim, Calif. and features 100+ unique sessions to inspire and inform IT professionals. While at the event, attendees will be able to attend sessions to become educated about hyperconverged infrastructure, hybrid Clouds, cloud automation, IoT and more. This year’s conference will be held on May 7-9 at the Anaheim Convention Centre.