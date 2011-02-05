BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access Improves Security and Usability with More Deployment Options

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

BeyondTrust announced the release of BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access 19.1, formerly Bomgar Privileged Access. Privileged Remote Access provides unmatched control over privileged remote access giving legitimate users the specific access they need to be productive without giving them a VPN. The new release introduces capabilities for integrating with third-party solutions to simplify workflows and increase security, as well as additional deployment options. In addition, the release features new design elements that enhance the user experience and incorporate new brand elements.

BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access provides visibility and control over third-party vendor access, as well as internal remote access, enabling organizations to extend access to important assets without compromising security. With Privileged Remote Access as part of a complete Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution, users can automate vendor provisioning/de-provisioning, while adding a layer of advanced credential security and fine-grained access management in one leading PAM solution.

BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access 19.1 includes the following enhancements:

• Additional Deployment Options: The BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access appliance is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS). For customers with an initiative to move to the cloud, the new AWS deployment option provides increased flexibility.

• Password Injection with Password Safe: Password Injection with BeyondTrust Password Safe is now available for Privileged Remote Access, enabling users to use privileged passwords without ever seeing or knowing them, providing an integrated approach to secure third-party vendor access.

• macOs Mojave Support: The macOS Representative Console and Customer Client now fully support macOS Mojave, including changes to the new security requirements of Mojave.

• Atlas Cluster Technology: Privileged Remote Access Atlas Technology is designed for large-scale geographical deployments. With Atlas, customers use a single site across multiple appliances, referred to as nodes, in a cluster. Atlas enables administrators to manage multiple Privileged Remote Access appliances across the globe from one place.

• Access Console Enhancements: Enhancements to the Access Console improve usability, such as remembering the last security provider used for login, saving column layout changes and adding a new field indicating the last time a computer was rebooted.