Fortinet Again Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls

October 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Fortinet Believes the Recognition Validates its Visibility and Protection Across the Entire Network and Distinguishes the Company’s Automated and Integrated Security Fabric Solution

News Summary

Fortinet® integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has once again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Enterprise Firewalls. The report for 2018 recognized Fortinet for the completeness of the vision and ability to execute that vision.

As the foundation of the Fortinet Security Fabric, the FortiGate Enterprise Firewall is the only solution that delivers the scale, automation and performance needed to protect branch, campus, data center, internal network segments and multi-cloud environments.

We believe this recognition further highlights Fortinet’s leadership in this space. FortiGate Enterprise Network Firewall customers have provided 508 5-star reviews and 990 total reviews across this market on Gartner Peer Insights – the highest number of reviews in the Enterprise Network Firewall market as of 6 October 2018. Fortinet was also recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Network Firewalls.

Executing on Fortinet’s Vision

Fortinet has consistently challenged the traditional concepts of network security by focusing on a holistic approach to cybersecurity that allows organizations to deploy a single, integrated solution across the entire distributed network. Fortinet’s FortiGate Enterprise Firewalls are central to the Fortinet Security Fabric – engineered to unify and automate multi-layered response to threats in addition to delivering superior next-generation firewall (NGFW) capabilities.

Providing a future-proof offering, FortiGate delivers the highest SSL performance in the industry and supports industry-mandated ciphers for secure cloud access. Fortinet is also one of the only vendors able to seamlessly span all other important enterprise use cases such as SD-WAN, internal segmentation, secure web gateway and NOC/SOC deployments.

Key to the integrated Security Fabric solution is Fortinet’s universal security operating system, FortiOS, which provides simplified controls across a wide variety of solutions. Fortinet has also developed the highest performing security processors in the industry, integrated advanced sandbox functionality into our NGFW solutions, designed Security Fabric Connectors that automate deep integration with third-party security solutions, and built the largest threat intelligence infrastructure on the planet that leverages the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies available.

This combination of innovations allows enterprise IT teams to centralize management and orchestration, correlate threat intelligence, identify known and unknown vulnerabilities and threats and automatically deliver an integrated and coordinated response to attacks in real-time regardless of where they occur. The combination of these innovations uniquely enables enterprise IT teams to centralize management and orchestration, correlate threat intelligence, identify both known and unknown vulnerabilities and threats and automatically deliver an integrated and coordinated response to attacks in real-time, regardless of where across the distributed enterprise and expanding attack surface they occur.

Additional Resources

• Access a complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls. • Learn more about the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall MQ Report results in the blog. • Sign up for the weekly FortiGuard Threat Intelligence Briefs. • Read more about our Network Security Expert program, Network Security Academy program or our FortiVets program. • Read more about the Fortinet Security Fabric or the Third Generation of Network Security. • Follow Fortinet on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

A 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Network Firewalls, https://www.gartner.com/reviews/cus....

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.