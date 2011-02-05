New Gartner report references YesWeHack’s Bug Bounty platform

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

“For the first time, Gartner references a European Bug Bounty platform. It is a landmark for us as we are the leading European platform, not only in terms of quantity of hunters, but also in terms of active public programs.” - Guillaume Vassault-Houlière, YesWeHack CEO.

According to Gartner: “By 2022, crowdsourced security testing platform products and services will be employed by over 50% of enterprises, up from less than 5% in 2018.”

Bounty Factory, YesWeHack’s first European Bug Bounty platform, provides a community of 5400+ cybersecurity researchers to organizations seeking to improve their global security. A Bug Bounty program maximizes your return on investment by rewarding researchers on results only. It is an ideal complement to traditional IT security audits, which are, by nature, limited in time and without guarantees or performance requirements. Through a Bounty Factory platform, you benefit from an extremely wide range of skills, since each one of the thousands of registered researchers brings its own methodology and technique.

YesWeHack offers different Bug Bounty program modes: private (restricted community of researchers), public (extended community), internal (dedicated application), on site (especially for connected objects). The test perimeters include websites, mobile apps, infrastructure and IoT.