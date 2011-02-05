Fingerprint Cards announces the launch of a new side-mounted capacitive touch sensor for biometric authentication

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards announces the launch of a new side-mounted capacitive touch sensor for biometric authentication. Responding to customer demand, the slim FPC1540 sensor enables a range of the latest smartphone designs including borderless and foldable phones.

The sensor can be coated in a range of colors to complement the aesthetics of the smartphone design. The biometric sensor can also enhance the user experience beyond offering a convenient and secure authentication method, doubling as the power button, volume control, operating the camera shutter and scrolling. FPC1540 expands Fingerprints’ portfolio of capacitive sensors that are now deployed on the front, back and side of over 400 different mobile device models.

Fingerprints expects the first smartphone using FPC1540 to be launched early 2020.