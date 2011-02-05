Qualys Brings its Market Leading Vulnerability Management Solution to the Next Level

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Qualys, Inc. announced its new Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) app to provide customers with one streamlined workflow to scan, investigate, prioritize and neutralize threats.

VMDR [PDF] is a giant leap forward, helping organizations of all sizes to strengthen their security posture by offering a complete VM workflow that:

• Enables Vulnerability Management and IT teams complete and continuous visibility of their global IT assets (known and unknown)

• Identifies vulnerabilities across those assets in real-time

• Prioritizes remediation using machine learning and context awareness

• Provides built-in orchestration workflows

• Allows one-click remediation with full audit tracking

“With VMDR, Qualys integrates highly valued and much-needed asset visibility with vulnerability management so that IT teams can have full visibility of their global IT assets (known and unknown). This provides the ability to identify the exposure of those assets in real-time, and to prioritize remediation by combining real-time threat indicators with asset context to remediate with one click and then audit the process,” said Scott Crawford, research vice president at 451 Research.

“Game-changing VMDR takes vulnerability management to the next level by providing the power to continuously detect vulnerability and misconfigurations across the entire global hybrid IT environment, and respond in real-time to remediate assets that are vulnerable or already compromised from a single platform with built-in orchestration,” said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. “Equally important, the new asset-based pricing and its delivery as a single, self-updating app, makes it easier to procure, deploy and manage, drastically reducing the total cost of ownership.”

VMDR bundles Asset Discovery and Inventory, Vulnerability Assessment including Configuration Controls, Prioritization, Remediation and Audit as a single app. It is effortless to deploy on a global scale, and pricing is on a per asset basis. This pricing makes the app simple to procure as a fully bundled solution, drastically saving deployment, administration and software subscription costs with real-time, light-weight Cloud Agents and Virtual Scanners that are easy to deploy and self-updating.

VMDR brings the vulnerability management category to the next level with a single app and built-in workflows that provide:

Automated Asset Identification and Categorization

Knowing what’s active in a global hybrid-IT environment is fundamental to security. With Qualys VMDR, customers can automatically discover and categorize known and unknown assets, continuously identify unmanaged assets, and create automated workflows to bring them to a managed state. After the data is collected, customers can instantly query assets and their attributes to get deep visibility including hardware, system configuration, installed software, services, and network connections.

Real-Time Vulnerabilities and Misconfiguration Detection

Qualys VMDR allows customers to automatically detect vulnerabilities and critical misconfigurations per CIS benchmarks, broken down by asset. Misconfigurations that do not have CVEs are a major source of breaches and compliance failures, creating vulnerabilities on the assets that do not have CVEs. Critical vulnerabilities and misconfigurations are continuously identified on the widest range of devices, operating systems, and applications in the industry.

Automated Remediation Prioritization

Qualys VMDR uses real-time threat intelligence and machine learning models to automatically prioritize the highest risk vulnerabilities on the most critical assets. Indicators such as Exploitable, Actively Attacked, High Lateral Movement, etc. are used to bubble up vulnerabilities that are currently at risk while machine learning models help to highlight vulnerabilities that will most likely become severe threats based on attributes of the vulnerability, providing multiple levels of prioritization.

Patch and Remediate at your Fingertips

After prioritizing vulnerabilities by risk, Qualys VMDR also enables rapid, targeted remediation of these vulnerabilities across any size environment by deploying the most relevant superseding patch. Additionally, policy-based, automated recurring jobs keep systems up to date, providing proactive patch management for security and non-security patches that reduce the number of vulnerabilities the operations team has to chase down as part of a remediation cycle.

Confirm and Repeat

With Qualys VMDR, users can close the loop and complete the vulnerability management lifecycle from a single pane of glass with real-time customizable dashboards and widgets, built-in trending and per asset pricing, along with no software to update all of which drastically reduce the total cost of ownership.

Availability

Qualys VMDR will be available in January 2020. Pricing starts at $199 per asset (minimum quantity 32).