BlackBerry Balances Demand for Productivity and Security with Refreshed UEM Software Suite

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

BlackBerry Limited announced the availability of BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites to address the growing security and workforce productivity challenges that organizations face across the Internet of Things (IoT).

The new software suites deliver a strategic update of BlackBerry’s flagship Enterprise Mobility Suite, providing IT leaders and end users with enhanced productivity, collaboration, and agility. BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites include secure access to tools, applications, and files to enable organizations in their pursuit of a zero-trust environment.

When combined with the company’s strong AI and predictive security portfolio, organizations can not only solve their security and productivity challenges of today but prepares them to take advantage of future growth opportunities.

The new BlackBerry Secure UEM & Productivity Suites are offered in the following three suites:

• Choice Suite – Allows businesses to boost productivity and reduce costs with secure access to key business tools and analytics.

o The Choice Suite offers the ability to manage all devices and apps, across key platforms and device ownership models. A single platform streamlines device management and simplifies IT and end user experiences.

• Freedom Suite – Enables customers to improve team agility with collaboration applications, app customization, and enterprise-grade security.

o Building on capabilities included in the Choice Suite, the Freedom Suite offers Mobile Content Management (MCM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), and the ability for users to access files in Microsoft® mobility apps. It also includes development tools to add security, mobility and platform features to custom apps, regardless of how developers build apps.

• Limitless Suite – Equips organizations with additional security for file protection, Digital Rights Management and the most features of all the suites.

o Expands on the Choice and Freedom Suites with multi-channel notification capabilities and a secure Content Collaboration Platform (CCP) with complete Digital Rights Management (DRM) for file level security policies. And, with multi-channel notifications, IT can message users via SMS, phone, and email directly from the UEM console.

A leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, BlackBerry’s unique approach to UEM brings a new level of sophistication to organizations that focus on highly secure mobility, collaboration, IoT and modern management.