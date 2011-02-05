F-Secure weighs in on prpl Foundation security standards

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

F-Secure has joined the prpl Foundation to provide a more secure consumer experience when customers use their home Wi-Fi network and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The move leverages F-Secure’s position as a long-standing and trusted cyber security vendor with a network of 200+ operator partners worldwide. F-Secure joins at a time when the prpl Foundation is working with operators to harmonize development processes, integration points, and security standards across the hugely fragmented router industry.

Unreliable Wi-Fi coverage issues persist in some parts of people’s homes some two decades following the broadband revolution.

The prpl Foundation is an open-source, community-driven consortium with a focus on making security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society more robust.

For this, prpl members are developing a support framework called prplWRT. The solution is a mix of tools, open-source development, and guidelines designed to complement OpenWrt – a Linux-based platform used by many router vendors as the basis for their software stacks.