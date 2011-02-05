Search
Cowbell Cyber Sheds Light on Dark Web Data for Cyber Insurance

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

DarkOwl LLC, a Denver-based cybersecurity company specializing in darknet data, is proud to announce a new innovative partnership with Cowbell Cyber. Cowbell Cyber, focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cyber insurance for small to mid-sized enterprises, is a disruptor in the cyber insurance industry and is changing the way that policies are underwritten.

Cowbell will utilize DarkOwl’s platform of searchable darknet data and DARKINT™ Scores, both important data sets to incorporate when assessing the overall cyber risk footprint of any organization.

Cowbell and DarkOwl agree that as cyber-attacks escalate, more commercial insurance carriers are tasked with understanding fundamental cyber risk and underwriting insurance policies to address that risk. Our partnership is aimed at building industry-wide best practices that will improve the quality of cyber insurance underwriting.




