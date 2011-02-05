Riverbed Names Rich McBee as New President and CEO

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Riverbed® announced that Rich McBee has been appointed President and CEO to drive continued momentum for the Company’s Digital Networking and Digital Experience Management businesses. McBee is the former President and CEO of Mitel, a global leader in business communications.

McBee is a trusted leader with more than 30 years of experience holding top leadership roles driving market expansion, revenue growth and operations excellence at a range of technology companies. He departed Mitel after leading the company through a period of strategic transformation, including driving Mitel’s industry consolidation strategy, completing a dozen strategic transactions. During his eight year tenure as CEO, Mitel evolved from a premise-based PBX pioneer to being the market leader of Public and Private Cloud Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions.

Prior to transforming Mitel into a leading global provider of unified communications, McBee served as President of the Communications and Enterprise Group of Danaher Corporation. In this role, he was responsible for annual sales derived from carrier, enterprise, and SMB markets via both direct sales and channel partners. Rich joined Danaher in 2007 when they acquired Tektronix Communications, where he worked at since 1998 in a variety of leadership positions including: Senior Vice President and General Manager, Communications Business Unit; Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Service and Marketing; and Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives.

McBee holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Chapman School of Business and Economics and graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science in 1986.

The Riverbed Board of Directors conducted a thorough search for the new CEO. Prior to McBee’s appointment, Riverbed Chairman David Murphy took on the interim role of CEO. Riverbed is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo.