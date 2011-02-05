DigiCert Acquisition by Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates Closes

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

DigiCert, Inc., a provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions, announced that leading private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and TA Associates have completed their previously announced investment in DigiCert. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

DigiCert has a history of industry leadership, including being the first certificate authority to provide post-quantum cryptography for digital certificates, the first to launch an independent log for Google Certificate Transparency, and the first to offer TLS for the TOR browser. The company’s award-winning certificate management platform, DigiCert CertCentral®, automates the tasks of certificate issuance, renewal, discovery and remediation, with features including ACME protocol.

DigiCert also leads with its certificate-based encryption, authentication, integrity and identity for the IoT. The company operates PKI for enterprise authentication and many IoT device industry consortia and manufacturers, and has issued billions of device certificates to-date. DigiCert is also developing solutions in related emerging technologies, such as blockchain.