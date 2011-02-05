Varun Badhwar, David Miles Appointed to Cowbell Cyber Board of Directors

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cowbell Cyber, a startup focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cyber insurance for small to mid-sized enterprises, has appointed David Miles, co-founder and managing partner at ManchesterStory Group and Varun Badhwar, senior vice president of products, Prisma cloud, at Palo Alto Networks, to its board of directors. The appointments follow Cowbell Cyber’s September 2019 launch, where the company announced the industry’s first continuous underwriting platform for cyber insurance. ManchesterStory is a venture capital firm partnering with market-leading companies in InsurTech, FinTech and Healthcare and led the seed round for Cowbell Cyber’s launch.

David Miles is co-founder and managing partner at ManchesterStory Group. Miles brings nearly 30 years of investment and entrepreneurial experience, including as owner of Miles Capital, Inc., a multi-billion dollar insurance company-focused asset management firm. In addition to Miles’ investment experience, he brings leadership and operating experience to Cowbell Cyber.

Varun Badhwar joins Cowbell Cyber as a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record of building transformative cybersecurity companies. He brings years of experience helping organizations address their cloud security challenges. Badhwar is most notably known as founder and CEO at RedLock, a cloud threat defense company acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2018. Today, Badhwar leads the Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud offering.

Using deep learning techniques and actuarial science, Cowbell Cyber identifies the probability of threat exposure and calculates its financial impacts to an organization, enabling brokers to quote and bind policies in minutes. Built on its patent-pending risk-ratings factor, Cowbell Factor™, Cowbell Cyber’s goal is to address the cyber insurability gap for organizations by offering standalone, individualized and comprehensive cyber policies. Cowbell Cyber plans to make its initial cyber insurance policy, Cowbell Prime™, available in Q1 2020 to businesses up to $250M in six states – California, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada and Oregon.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber maps insurable threats and risk exposures using artificial intelligence to determine the probability of threats and impact on coverage types for the enterprise. In its unique approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell combines risk observability with cyber insurance using Cowbell risk-ratings factor to offer standalone, affirmative and individualized coverage. As a result, small to medium enterprises (SMEs) can obtain insurance via brokers using simplified binding and expedited underwriting process.