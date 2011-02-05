ExtraHop Recognised as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics for Second Consecutive Year

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

ExtraHop announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the “Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics.”[1] For the second consecutive year, ExtraHop is positioned furthest to the right on the completeness of vision axis in the entire Magic Quadrant.

The world’s leading businesses trust ExtraHop to deliver the insight required for a secure and high-performance enterprise. The company’s differentiated approach to combine an analytics-first workflow with machine learning to surface insights and threats within the enterprise, helping networking, IT, and security teams optimise performance and minimise security risk. The ExtraHop platform analyses every digital interaction on the network, from the datacenter to the cloud to the branch office, turning this vital data into the most timely, definitive, and complete source of business intelligence.

[1] Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics,” Sanjit Ganguli et al, 21 February 2018.

