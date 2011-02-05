Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Juniper Networks announced it has been positioned as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Hardware Platforms For Software-Defined Networking, Q1 2018," a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc.

As enterprises migrate to the cloud, it will be important that they build open and flexible platforms that promote programmability and automation to simplify network and application operations. Juniper Networks’ software-defined networking (SDN) technology is simplifying the way network operators migrate to the cloud and multicloud by providing an approach that is inherently open, agile and easily automated. This enables enterprises to build on open and programmable data center networks.

According to the report, “Juniper Networks is a company with a strong presence in the telecommunications industry and a product portfolio, based on a single OS, JunosOS, that extends from the data center to the campus edge. This FreeBSD-based operating system is disaggregated and runs on a virtualized Linux environment. Within the data center, customers would use Juniper’s QFX series switches. The company has its own management solution for traditional switch management, and customers can choose Juniper’s Contrail or OpenContrail controllers for a central point of automation.

Customers that want to automate the entire network with a consistent OS, from the data center to the business edge, should look to Juniper Networks.” Juniper Networks was among nine players evaluated in Forrester’s 40-criteria evaluation of data center hardware platforms for software-defined networking. Juniper was cited as a Leader with the highest scores in the operating system and programmability categories.