Ovum Report Recognises IGEL for Enhancing Thin Client Security and Driving Marketshare for Software-Based Thin Clients

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

IGEL has been featured in an Ovum report for its focus on enhancing thin client security and growing software-based thin client adoption. The report, IGEL’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients, discusses how the software-based segment of the thin client market is expanding as security is enhanced and the desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) market takes off.

“The future for thin clients looks bright, in that the software-based segment of the market is expanding, particularly for IGEL,” said Rik Turner, Principal Analyst, Ovum in the report. “Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology has stimulated this growth, but the greatest promise is probably in the embryonic DaaS market, whereby enterprises will have standard images for their workforce hosted by service providers.”

“It’s an honour to be recognised by Ovum as the innovative provider of software-based thin clients that’s driving the next wave of thin client computing,” said Simon Richards, Chief Sales Officer, for IGEL. “Mounting security demands, relentless pressure to lower end user computing costs and the need to simplify endpoint management are making a clear case for the adoption of software-based thin client technology. And, as identified by Ovum, IGEL is strategically positioned to give users the secure access they need to their desktop environments anywhere, anytime and on any device.”

The report outlines recommendations for enterprises and service providers looking to modernise their end user computing solutions and provides an overview of key new security features to be offered by IGEL. The report also outlines how security is a critical component to the success of the DaaS evolution and how IGEL is bolstering security functionality with new developments and partnerships.

For technology partners, the IGEL OS and management framework are dynamically extensible for innovative companies that wish to embed their technology into a pervasive end user computing platform. A recent example is the integration of contextual awareness technology from deviceTRUST. The integration of deviceTRUST and IGEL ensures that corporate data remains secure, and that compliance and regulatory requirements are met when end-users roam between their IGEL OS-powered endpoints.