Evernex continues global expansion and acquires A Systems

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Evernex, the global third-party maintenance provider for datacenter hardware & critical IT equipment such as servers, storage and network equipment, has agreed to acquire A Systems, the leading third-party maintenance services provider in Brazil.

Evernex has a substantial presence and commitment to Latin America. The group operates through subsidiaries in Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Evernex has over 21 forward stock locations in Latin America and maintains over 7 700 critical assets in the region. Through this transaction, Evernex will continue to expand its regional footprint, creating a platform for further growth across Latin America.

A Systems was founded in 1996 and is today a market leader in the Brazilian third-party maintenance services market. The company provides maintenance and equipment rental services for datacenter hardware & critical IT equipment, offering tailored solutions to customers all over the country and across all industries.




