Taurus Clearer Communication Becomes BlackBerry Platinum Partner

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Taurus Clearer Communication Ltd, announced it is partnering with BlackBerry Ltd. to deliver mobile security solutions for organisations in the United Kingdom and across Europe. As a Platinum Partner, Taurus Clearer Communication is demonstrating its commitment to providing businesses with an integrated software platform that addresses the entire enterprise with an unparalleled standard of security. As more organisations seek comprehensive solutions to support a modern workforce, a software provider with deep mobile security expertise and experience is crucial.

Taurus Clearer Communication helps education and SME organisations across the UK and beyond to create the ideal ICT network to support their specific needs. This means a convergent IT, Telecoms, Mobiles and Cloud network, fully supported by the highly qualified team. As a BlackBerry Platinum Partner, Taurus Clearer Communication is recognised as having in-depth technology skills and expertise, the engineering resources at Taurus Clearer Communication have been certified on BlackBerry’s technical products and services allowing them to offer customer support.

The BlackBerry Secure platform is a comprehensive suite of software and services that help enterprises manage and control access to IoT devices such as smartphones, tablets, wearables and more, as well as secure communications for all messaging and file types.

Taurus Clearer Communication will now be able to offer its customers a secure and comprehensive software portfolio with the BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, the BlackBerry Workspaces Enterprise File Sync & Sharing platform, BlackBerry Dynamics advanced development platform and container for mobile apps and BlackBerry AtHoc crisis communication. These solutions help secure and manage endpoints and applications, provide secure application development and integrate advanced secure collaboration capabilities, including DRM (Digital Rights Management) for secure content management.

The BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program is designed to help partners navigate the ever-changing mobile business environment through secure mobile business solutions for their people, processes and data. It helps partners gain new competencies and capabilities that will enable them to meet and exceed market demand, by ensuring partners are well equipped to successfully design, architect, implement and support BlackBerry solutions.