Resilient plc appoints Jamie Melling to the board as Sales Director to strengthen reseller programme
August 2018 by Marc Jacob
Resilient is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Melling as Sales Director. Jamie joins the business to expand the partner programme reselling Resilient’s product portfolio, including the new solution, smartnumbers fraud prevention.
Jamie brings more than 20 years experience in a variety of Sales leadership roles including 3com and Cable and Wireless. During these roles, Jamie developed strong partnerships to drive business growth and worked with network operators such as Vodafone to develop their ecosystem to enhance their core propositions for competitive differentiation.
Tweeter