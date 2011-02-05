Etix Everywhere and Compunet collaborate to provide state-of-the-art data center in Colombia

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Etix Everywhere, a global data center provider and operator, and Compunet, specialize in the Andean Region providing SAP and IT managed services, partnered to build and operate an 840 kVA data center in Zonamerica, a Global Services Free Trade Zone located in the most dynamic business climate of the region. The construction of this new edge facility will start in early Q4 2018.

A new Tier IV colocation data center with the highest standards of the industry Using Etix Everywhere modular design, Etix Cali #1 will be deployed in two phases to meet the evolving demand of the market. At full build-out, the infrastructure will house 240 racks. The 3-sources data center will be Tier IV certified, ensuring the highest level of availability to its customers. “As we want to offer world class services and the best protection to our customers handling mission critical projects, it is logical for us to build a Tier IV certified data center.” declared Guillermo Lopez, Founder & Board Member of Compunet. “This cutting-edge design will ensure the quality of our infrastructure and services.”

With the only other Tier IV data center of Colombia based in Bogotá, Etix Cali #1 ideally completes the Colombian data center offerings, opening up an high quality dual site / backup solutions for the leading companies in Colombia. The project already generated a great deal of enthusiasm and over half of the first phase is already booked by large local companies.

A first-rate connectivity to address the needs of local companies

Etix Cali #1 will be a carrier neutral data center – like all Etix Everywhere colocation data centers – so that customers can enjoy the best value proposition from the telecommunication providers of their choice. Moreover, the infrastructure will benefit from the brand new submarine cable connecting the region to 60 countries. The neutrality of the data center will also ensure free cross-connect fees. Companies are becoming increasingly bandwidth-hungry and they require to get closer to their consumers. “Cali is the third largest city in Colombia, and one of the fastest growing economies in the country. Our market studies indicate that the city is a perfect location to build our next edge data center.” states Gonzalo de la Cuadra, CEO for Latin America of Etix Everywhere. “We chose to team up with Compunet because they have an in-depth understanding, experience and support of the regional market.” A quick regional expansion

Latin America is the fastest-growing colocation market in the world, but the region is greatly underserved in terms of data centers. "Etix’s commitment to Colombia demonstrates how the country is positioning itself as the region hub for business services to supply the local market and export to third parties. Since 2010, IT industry exports have been multiplied by 15, from US $10.9 million to US $ 159.8 million in 2017. Today, the Colombian industry is already present in 38 markets." explains Felipe Jaramillo, president of ProColombia. Although Etix Everywhere already built two landing stations in Brazil for Angola Cables, Etix Cali #1 will be the first colocation data center operated by the company in Latin America and will extend its international network of interconnected data center.