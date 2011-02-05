Thycotic announced the release of Secret Server Vault Edition

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic announced the release of Secret Server Vault Edition, the newest version of Thycotic’s award-winning PAM solution. Secret Server Vault empowers small and department-level teams to discover, secure, manage, and audit privileged accounts with the same core security controls enterprises currently employ.

Effective privilege account management is predicted to reduce the financial impact of cyber attacks by 80 percent by 2020, according to a forecast at the 2018 Gartner Security Summit. By simplifying PAM management and removing the barriers to adoption so that everyone can benefit, Secret Server Vault Edition is critical to making this prediction a reality.

The new edition of Secret Server gives organizations the power to:

Discover, manage, and delegate access to privileged accounts intelligently with role-based access controls, military-grade encryption, two-factor authentication support, and centralized administration.

Meet cyber security PAM best practices and regulatory obligations with immutable auditing and reporting, and event-driven email alerts.

Integrate seamlessly with an organization’s IT infrastructure, including Active Directory, SIEM solutions, and other business-critical cybersecurity technologies.

Experience rapid time-to-value, with simple installation and an intuitive administration experience that empowers security professionals to configure and manage their PAM solution on their own terms.

Secret Server Vault Edition joins Thycotic’s on-premise and cloud-based solutions, providing companies flexible options for privilege account management at every point on their PAM journey. Additionally, IBM Security recently announced that it will be offering IBM Security Secret Server, powered by Thycotic’s technology.