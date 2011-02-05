Elona Ruka-Wright joins Finastra

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Finastra announced the appointment of Elona Ruka-Wright as its new Chief Risk Officer. Elona will be responsible for the company’s broad risk management portfolio around the world, driving its continued focus on supporting world-class risk management strategies.

Joining from Black Knight Financial Services, where she held the position of Senior Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management, Elona brings a total of more than 17 years of industry experience to her role at Finastra. Leading the company’s risk management program, she is responsible for regulatory compliance, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and governance, working closely with clients, regulators and partners.

At Black Knight, Elona was responsible for developing and executing ERM strategies, as well as establishing effective risk and security governance programs, amongst many other duties. Prior to this she held the position of Vice President and Senior Director of Security Governance, Risk and Compliance at U.S. Bancorp.

Based in Lake Mary, USA, Elona holds an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management and has completed Harvard’s Risk Management for Corporate Leaders Program.