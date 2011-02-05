Centrify and SailPoint Join Forces to Apply Zero Trust Security Best Practices to Identity Governance

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Centrify announced that it has joined the SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Identity+ Alliance program and integrated its Privileged Access Service with SailPoint IdentityIQ. This integration provides joint customers with a single pane of glass for a privileged user’s entitlements and enables issuing access requests for accounts, systems and existing roles that are controlled by the Centrify Privileged Access Service. This allows for centralised management and control of identities to quickly identify and mitigate access risks of privileged users, while strengthening an organisation’s compliance posture.

One of the essential pillars of Zero Trust Security is to limit access and privilege to minimise risk and lateral movement of bad actors. In this context, many organisations have implemented Privileged Access Management and Identity Governance solutions in their environment. However, this is often done separately.

According to Forrester¹, privileged user credential misuse makes up 80 per cent of today’s breaches. Thus, it is essential for organisations to align both identity disciplines to tie privileged user entitlements back to identities managed in the governance system. Administrators will then be able to enforce certifications of entitlements, helping to ensure that they can meet compliance requirements, and maintain a secure infrastructure.

The Centrify integration with SailPoint IdentityIQ allows users to display Centrify Privileged Access Service data in the SailPoint IdentityIQ solution, allowing for a granular view of all existing privileged user entitlements to systems and accounts, their roles and role memberships for access requests, attestation and remediation purposes.

¹ The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q3 2016